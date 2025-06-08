Around 1,200 unsafe railway crossings identified across the country, says Railway GM

June 8, 2025   09:42 am

The Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) has revealed that the majority of accidents at railway crossings occur at crossings equipped with safety systems.

This was disclosed when officials from the Railway Department were recently summoned before COPA.

Responding to an inquiry made by Member of Parliament Chandana Sooriyaarachchi, a member of the committee, regarding accidents at railway crossings, Railway General Manager Dhammika Jayasundara stated that there are approximately 1,200 unsafe railway crossings in the country.

Meanwhile, the Additional General Manager of the Mechanical Division of the Railway Department, K.K. Hewavithana, stated that approval has been received for the purchase of five new sets of railway carriages.

He further noted that all of the new carriages will be air-conditioned third-class carriages.

