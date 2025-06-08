Education Ministry issues instructions to prevent dengue and chikungunya in schools

The Ministry of Education has issued a special set of instructions on how to prevent dengue and Chikungunya in schools.

The notice states that if mosquito breeding grounds are identified on school premises during special inspections, legal action may be taken against the principal of the respective school.

These new guidelines have been issued in addition to the previously released Circulars 2010/22 and 30/2017, with the aim of maintaining a safe, mosquito-free environment in and around schools.

Accordingly, it is proposed that each school prepare and implement an appropriate internal program to ensure that premises remain mosquito-free without interfering with educational activities.

Principals of all government and government-approved private schools, Parivenadhipathis of ‘Pirivens’, Deans of National Colleges of Education, and heads of other educational institutions and provincial offices have been informed of this initiative.

