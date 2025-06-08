Education Ministry issues instructions to prevent dengue and chikungunya in schools

Education Ministry issues instructions to prevent dengue and chikungunya in schools

June 8, 2025   10:51 am

The Ministry of Education has issued a special set of instructions on how to prevent dengue and Chikungunya in schools.

The notice states that if mosquito breeding grounds are identified on school premises during special inspections, legal action may be taken against the principal of the respective school.

These new guidelines have been issued in addition to the previously released Circulars 2010/22 and 30/2017, with the aim of maintaining a safe, mosquito-free environment in and around schools.

Accordingly, it is proposed that each school prepare and implement an appropriate internal program to ensure that premises remain mosquito-free without interfering with educational activities.

Principals of all government and government-approved private schools, Parivenadhipathis of ‘Pirivens’, Deans of National Colleges of Education, and heads of other educational institutions and provincial offices have been informed of this initiative.

It is further stated that during occasional inspections, if mosquito breeding grounds are found within school premises, legal action may be initiated against the principals of the relevant schools.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka moves to integrate all sectors associated with tourism industry (English)

Sri Lanka moves to integrate all sectors associated with tourism industry (English)

Sri Lanka moves to integrate all sectors associated with tourism industry (English)

PM's Office establishes Internal Affairs Unit for corruption-free public service (English)

PM's Office establishes Internal Affairs Unit for corruption-free public service (English)

Supplementary Medical Professionals:Four trade unions withdraw from strike action (English)

Supplementary Medical Professionals:Four trade unions withdraw from strike action (English)

Muslims in Sri Lanka celebrating Hajj festival today

Muslims in Sri Lanka celebrating Hajj festival today

Indictments served against ex-Minister Chandrani Bandara (English)

Indictments served against ex-Minister Chandrani Bandara (English)

Strike by Supplementary Medical Professionals continues for second day (English)

Strike by Supplementary Medical Professionals continues for second day (English)

Planned coastal railway strike temporarily suspended following talks (English)

Planned coastal railway strike temporarily suspended following talks (English)