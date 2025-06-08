Veterinary surgeons to launch token strike tomorrow

The State Veterinary Surgeons’ Association has decided to launch a 24-hour token strike starting at 6.00 a.m. tomorrow (June 9).

The Chairman of the Association, Dr. Upul Ranjith Kumara, announced during a press conference in Colombo that the decision to launch the strike was made in response to the Agriculture Ministry Secretary’s continued attempts to sabotage the government’s efforts to establish a separate service constitution for veterinary surgeons.

Dr. Kumara further stated that as a result the operations of all government veterinary offices will be disrupted. In addition, services provided by veterinarians at the Department of National Zoological Gardens, Department of Wildlife Conservation, Quarantine Stations for Animals at ports and airports, and local government institutions will also be affected.