Blue-and-yellow Macaw stolen from Dehiwala Zoo for second time

Blue-and-yellow Macaw stolen from Dehiwala Zoo for second time

June 8, 2025   02:03 pm

A Blue-and-yellow Macaw, reported to be worth over Rs. 500,000, has been stolen from a cage at the Dehiwala National Zoo.

The theft had reportedly occurred on the night of June 4 and the suspected thief was captured on a CCTV camera installed in a shop near the zoo.

It is reported that there were 30 Blue-and-yellow Macaws in the bird cage, and one of them was stolen in this manner.

The zookeeper in charge of the bird cage had noticed that the safety lock had been broken when he went to open the cage for duty the next morning after collecting the keys. He had then informed higher officials at the zoo.

During a subsequent inspection, officers confirmed that one of the Blue-and-yellow Macaws was missing from the cage.

The zoo administration has later lodged a complaint with the Dehiwala Police through a security officer.

On August 8, 2021, a Blue-and-yellow Macaw kept in the same cage had also gone missing and was later found in a house in the Ratmalana area.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka moves to integrate all sectors associated with tourism industry (English)

Sri Lanka moves to integrate all sectors associated with tourism industry (English)

PM's Office establishes Internal Affairs Unit for corruption-free public service (English)

PM's Office establishes Internal Affairs Unit for corruption-free public service (English)

Supplementary Medical Professionals:Four trade unions withdraw from strike action (English)

Supplementary Medical Professionals:Four trade unions withdraw from strike action (English)

Muslims in Sri Lanka celebrating Hajj festival today

Muslims in Sri Lanka celebrating Hajj festival today

Indictments served against ex-Minister Chandrani Bandara (English)

Indictments served against ex-Minister Chandrani Bandara (English)

Strike by Supplementary Medical Professionals continues for second day (English)

Strike by Supplementary Medical Professionals continues for second day (English)