A special security arraignment and a traffic plan are in place for the Poson festive season, centered around the sacred cities of Anuradhapura and Mihintale, according to Sri Lanka Police.

Acting Police Spokesman ASP F.U. Wootler stated that this special security and traffic plan will be implemented starting tomorrow (09).

He also mentioned that nearly 3,500 police officers have been deployed for this purpose and that these officers will be responsible for providing security, controlling traffic, carry out life-saving activities around rivers, and also engage in security duties in civilian attire.

He further urged devotees coming for the pilgrimage to take care of their valuables, keep the sacred places clean, and refrain from bringing plastic or polythene. He also kindly requested the public to assist the police officers deployed for the safety of the devotees and to seek their help when needed.

Meanwhile, as much of the attention during the Poson festival season is focused on the city of Anuradhapura, the police have taken steps to implement a special traffic plan around the city.

Accordingly, parking lots have been established at several locations in Anuradhapura, and the police have requested drivers to park their vehicles in these designated areas:

1. Ruwanwelisaya Car Park

2. Ruwanwelisaya VIP Car Park

3. Mirisawetiya Car Park

4. Wata Wandana Car Park

5. Isurumuniya School Car Park

6. Thuparamaya Cemetery Car Park

7. Sandahiru Seya Car Park

8. Old Bhikshu Vidyala Car Park

9. Abhayagiriya Car Park

10. Lankarama Car Park

11. Samadhi Buddha Statue Car Park

12. Jethavanarama Car Park

13. Nellikulama School Car Park

14. Puravidya Junction Car Park

15. Old Prison Car Park

16. Kurunegala Junction Car Park

Special security and traffic plan in Anuradhapura and Mihintale for Poson by Adaderana Online on Scribd