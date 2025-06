Sri Lanka’s Chamod Mahinsasa Yodhasinghe has won third place in the Men’s 100m event at the Taiwan Open Athletics Championship 2025 with a time of 10.38 seconds.

Australia’s Jiseph Ayoade (10.34) and Japan’s Bruno Dede (10.36) won the gold and silver medals, respectively.

Yodhasinghe had clocked 10.29 seconds in Men’s 100m Heats yesterday and qualified for the finals held today (8).