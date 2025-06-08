Minister Harshana elected President of Sri Lanka-Germany Parliamentary Friendship Association

Minister of Justice and National Integration Harshana Nanayakkara, Attorney-at-Law, has been elected as the President of the Sri Lanka - Germany Parliamentary Friendship Association for the Tenth Parliament.

The revival meeting of the Association was held on Thursday (June 5) at the Parliament premises, under the patronage of the Speaker of Parliament, Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne. Secretary General of Parliament, Mrs. Kushani Rohandeera was also present in the meeting, the Department of Communications of Parliament said in a statement.

At the same meeting, Member of Parliament, Chamindranee Kiriella, Attorney-at-Law, was elected as the Secretary of the Sri Lanka - Germany Parliamentary Friendship Association.

Addressing the meeting, the Speaker noted that Germany has long been a valued development partner of Sri Lanka, offering steadfast support in areas such as reconciliation, private sector development, peacebuilding, and value-based education.

He commended the enduring partnership between the two nations, the statement added.

In his remarks, the newly elected President, Minister Nanayakkara, stated that the Association would play a vital role in strengthening the relationship between the two Parliaments.

Newly elected Secretary Member of Parliament Chamindranee Kiriella called upon all members to work collectively to further enhance bilateral ties and foster mutual understanding between Sri Lanka and Germany.