Minister Harshana elected President of Sri Lanka-Germany Parliamentary Friendship Association

Minister Harshana elected President of Sri Lanka-Germany Parliamentary Friendship Association

June 8, 2025   05:05 pm

Minister of Justice and National Integration Harshana Nanayakkara, Attorney-at-Law, has been elected as the President of the Sri Lanka - Germany Parliamentary Friendship Association for the Tenth Parliament.

The revival meeting of the Association was held on Thursday (June 5) at the Parliament premises, under the patronage of the Speaker of Parliament, Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne. Secretary General of Parliament, Mrs. Kushani Rohandeera was also present in the meeting, the Department of Communications of Parliament said in a statement.

At the same meeting, Member of Parliament, Chamindranee Kiriella, Attorney-at-Law, was elected as the Secretary of the Sri Lanka - Germany Parliamentary Friendship Association.

Addressing the meeting, the Speaker noted that Germany has long been a valued development partner of Sri Lanka, offering steadfast support in areas such as reconciliation, private sector development, peacebuilding, and value-based education.

He commended the enduring partnership between the two nations, the statement added.

In his remarks, the newly elected President, Minister Nanayakkara, stated that the Association would play a vital role in strengthening the relationship between the two Parliaments.

Newly elected Secretary Member of Parliament Chamindranee Kiriella called upon all members to work collectively to further enhance bilateral ties and foster mutual understanding between Sri Lanka and Germany.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka moves to integrate all sectors associated with tourism industry (English)

Sri Lanka moves to integrate all sectors associated with tourism industry (English)

PM's Office establishes Internal Affairs Unit for corruption-free public service (English)

PM's Office establishes Internal Affairs Unit for corruption-free public service (English)

Supplementary Medical Professionals:Four trade unions withdraw from strike action (English)

Supplementary Medical Professionals:Four trade unions withdraw from strike action (English)

Muslims in Sri Lanka celebrating Hajj festival today

Muslims in Sri Lanka celebrating Hajj festival today

Indictments served against ex-Minister Chandrani Bandara (English)

Indictments served against ex-Minister Chandrani Bandara (English)

Strike by Supplementary Medical Professionals continues for second day (English)

Strike by Supplementary Medical Professionals continues for second day (English)