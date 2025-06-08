Valaichchenai Paper Mill now generating profit: Handunneththi
June 8, 2025 08:25 pm
The state-owned Valaichchenai Paper Mill is currently operating at a profit, according to Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development Sunil Handunneththi.
Minister Handunneththi noted that the company has settled its old debt and is now planning to purchase new machinery for production.
In addition, the Minister also noted that there are plans to establish a special tourist center in the vicinity of the Pasikuda town.