Mobile App introduced for devotees visiting Anuradhapura for Poson Festival

Steps have been taken to provide all necessary information to devotees visiting Anuradhapura for the Poson Festival through a mobile phone application.

The ‘Poson Vandana’ application has been developed by the Centre for Defence Research and Development (CDRD) of the Ministry of Defense.

Through this application, devotees can obtain essential information such as the locations and capacities of parking areas, dansals, first aid points, toilet facilities, and places where it is safe to swim or take a bath.