Deputy Chief Sanghanayaka of Southern Sri Lanka title conferred to Ven. Mapalagama Buddhasiri Thero

June 8, 2025   09:41 pm

Venerable Mapalagama Buddhasiri Thero, Chief Incumbent of the Weherahena Rajamaha Viharaya in Matara has been conferred the title of Deputy Chief Sanghanayaka of Southern Sri Lanka.

The veneration ceremony marking the conferral of the title of Deputy Chief Sanghanayaka of Southern Sri Lanka to Venerable Mapalagama Buddhasiri Thero, the Chief Incumbent of the Weherahena Rajamaha Viharaya in Matara, was held today (08) at Ananda College, Colombo, with the participation of Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, the Office of the Prime Minister said. 

Addressing the event, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated:

We are pleased by the conferral of the Deputy Chief Sanghanayaka of Southern Sri Lanka to Venerable Mapalagama Buddhasiri Thero by the Kotte Sri Kalyani Samagri Dharma Maha Sangha Sabha of the Siyam Maha Nikaya.

At this moment, we recall with deep respect the guidance and counsel of venerable Maha Sangha like Venerable Mapalagama Buddhasiri Thero, who have engaged in rendering Dhamma services both locally and internationally upholding the compassion, kindness, and a commitment to social justice, and the government holds such spiritual guidance in the highest regard.

Finally, with deep reverence I extend Venerable Mapalagama Buddhasiri Thero, newly appointed as the Deputy Chief Sanghanayaka of Southern Sri Lanka, a long life of good health and the strength to continue rendering noble service to our society, our nation, and all beings across the world.

