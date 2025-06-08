Assistant Commissioner of Anuradhapura Prison arrested by CID

The Assistant Commissioner of Anuradhapura Prison has been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) over allegations of unlawfully releasing an inmate of the Anuradhapura Prison under the Presidential Pardon granted for Vesak Poya.

He was arrested by the CID this evening (08), Minister of Public Security Ananda Wijepala confirmed.

Earlier today, Sri Lanka Police said that a statement was recorded from the Commissioner General of Prisons regarding the controversial release of prisoners on a Presidential Pardon for Vesak.

It was also revealed that a certain number of prisoners have been released illegally during this process.

Issuing a statement in this regard, the Police Media Division announced that a complaint was forwarded to the CID by the Presidential Secretariat on June 06.



The complaint alleged that in addition to the prisoners pardoned under the recent Vesak Poya Day amnesty program, several prisoners were unlawfully released by the prison considering them as prisoners who had been pardoned.

The CID has launched a comprehensive investigation based on the complaint and has questioned the Commissioner General of Prisons. A statement was also recorded from him, and further documents are to be examined and additional statements are to be recorded, according to the Police Media Division.

According to the investigations conducted so far, it has been revealed that a certain number of prisoners were illegally released on Vesak Day by misusing the Presidential Pardon.

The statement further noted that the CID is investigating all relevant prison officials, including those involved in the illegal release of prisoners under the Presidential Pardon.

According to the facts revealed during the investigation, it has also emerged that prisoners who were not approved for release were included among those to be released under the Presidential Pardon during previous occasions as well, the statement said.

Accordingly, the statement further revealed that the CID, which is continuing its investigations, has also initiated an investigation into the illegal release of individuals convicted by the courts, through the prison.