Suspect involved in three-wheeler robbery arrested with Ice

June 9, 2025   06:59 am

A suspect involved in the robbery of a three-wheeler has been arrested by the Ragama Police while in possession of ‘Ice’ (crystal methamphetamine) drugs.

Based on a tip-off, a raid was conducted by a team of officers from the Ragama Police near the Ragama Bus Stand last afternoon (08), during which 9 grams and 480 milligrams of ‘Ice’ were seized from the possession of the suspect.

The arrested suspect is a 26-year-old resident of Colombo 14.

Further investigation has revealed that he is also the suspect in the robbery of a three-wheeler worth Rs. 1,800,000, which had been reported to the Ragama Police Station on Wednesday (June 4).

The stolen three-wheeler has been taken into police custody, and Ragama Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

