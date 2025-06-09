Veterinary surgeons launch token strike

Veterinary surgeons launch token strike

June 9, 2025   07:36 am

The State Veterinary Surgeons’ Association has launched a token strike today (09).

The strike began at 6.00 a.m. today, based on several demands. During a press conference held in Colombo yesterday (08), the Chairman of the Association, Dr. Upul Ranjith Kumara, announced that the decision to launch the strike was made in response to the Agriculture Ministry Secretary’s continued attempts to sabotage the government’s efforts to establish a separate service constitution for veterinary surgeons.

Dr. Kumara further stated that, as a result, the operations of all government veterinary offices will be disrupted. 

In addition, services provided by veterinarians at the Department of National Zoological Gardens, the Department of Wildlife Conservation, quarantine stations for animals at ports and airports, and local government institutions will also be affected.

