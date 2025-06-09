Suspect arrested with smuggled cigarettes at BIA

June 9, 2025   08:02 am

An individual has been arrested at the arrival terminal of Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake for smuggling a total of 7,600 sticks of foreign-made cigarettes (28 cartons).

Based on a tip-off received, the suspect was arrested during an operation conducted last night (08) by a team of officers from the Airport Unit of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB), police said.

The suspect is a 20-year-old resident of the Elabadagama area.

 The Police Narcotics Bureau is conducting further investigations into the incident.

