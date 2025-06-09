Govt. to recruit 10,000 retired military personnel into police service

June 9, 2025   08:42 am

The Ministry of Public Security of Sri Lanka has announced plans to recruit 10,000 individuals under the age of 45 who have legally retired from active military service into the police force.

Minister of Public Security, Ananda Wijepala, made this announcement while attending the opening ceremony of the Thambuttegama Superintendent of Police Office. 

He stated that a Cabinet paper proposing the recruitment of these individuals for a period of five years will be submitted for approval at the Cabinet meeting scheduled for today (June 9).

The Minister further noted that around 7,880 children have currently been identified as being at risk of drug abuse.

