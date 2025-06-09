Ex-Minister Udaya Gammanpila appears before CID

Former Minister Udaya Gammanpila appeared before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) this morning (June 9) to record a statement.

It is reported that he appeared before the CID to provide a statement in relation to a claim he made over the controversial release of 323 shipping containers.

Speaking to media, Gammanpila stated that he intends to make public the list of all 323 containers involved in the incident.

He further alleged that there is information suggesting certain officials responsible for the decisions related to the release are attempting to leave the country. Accordingly, he stated that he would request the CID to impose a travel ban on those individuals.

Gammanpila emphasized that he possesses factual evidence and would never make such allegations without a basis. He called for an immediate and thorough investigation into the matter.