Several senior Police officers transferred with NPC approval

Several senior gazzeted officers have been transferred and appointed to new positions with immediate effect, the Police headquarters has announced.

Accordingly, senior gazzeted officers have been transferred following approval by the National Police Commission.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohan Lal Siriwardana has been appointed as the Director (Investigation) of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC). He previously served as the SSP in charge of the Financial Crimes Investigation Division of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the Police headquarters in a statement.

The details of the transfers and appointments of senior officers are as follows:

1. SSP M.S. Mohan Lal – Appointed as Director (Investigation), CIABOC.

2. Superintendent of Police A.S.K. Bandara – Transferred from the Ampara Division to the Criminal Investigation Department.

3. Assistant Superintendent of Police W.T. Anuranga – Transferred from the Mount Lavinia Police Division to the Criminal Investigation Department.

4. Assistant Superintendent of Police B.L.A. Prasanna – Transferred from the Elpitiya Police Division to the Nugegoda Police Division.

5. Assistant Superintendent of Police M.D.P. Deepthi Kumara – Transferred from the Nugegoda Police Division to the Elpitiya Police Division.

In addition, the following transfers and appointments of OICs have also been approved by the National Police Commission and will take effect immediately:

1. Chief Inspector of Police J.D.D.C. Jayakody – Transferred from the post of OIC, Balangoda Police, to the Badulla Police Division for general duties.

2. Chief Inspector of Police W.D.K.C. Navaratne – Transferred from the Colombo Central Range to serve as OIC, Balangoda Police Station.

3. Chief Inspector of Police R.P.C.U. Rajapaksa – Transferred from the Human Resources Management Division to serve as OIC, Udawalawe Police Station.

4. Chief Inspector of Police B.P.L. Fernando – Transferred from the Gampola Police Headquarters as Inspector of Police to the Batticaloa Police Division for general duties.

5. Chief Inspector of Police K.M.D.N.D. Kangara – Transferred from the post of OIC, Delft Police, to the Gampola Police Headquarters as Inspector of Police.

6. Chief Inspector of Police K.W.C.N. Abenarayana – Transferred from the post of OIC, Ankumbura Police, to assume duties as OIC, Delft Police.

7. Chief Inspector of Police S.S.K. Rathnayake – Transferred from the post of OIC, Ankumbura Police, to assume duties in the Matale Police Division as OIC.

8. Chief Inspector of Police D.G.S. Wijesinghe – Transferred from the post of OIC, Nawakurunduwatte Police, to the Gampaha Police Division for general duties as Inspector of Police.

9. Inspector of Police M.H.N. Tharaka – Transferred from the post of OIC, Bemmulla Police, to assume duties as OIC, Poovarasankulam Police Station.

10. Inspector of Police S.M.N.N. Siripathi – Transferred from the Negombo Police Division to assume duties as OIC, Bemmulla Police Station.