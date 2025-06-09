Bangladesh demands explanation from Sri Lanka over visa-on-arrival

Bangladesh demands explanation from Sri Lanka over visa-on-arrival

June 9, 2025   12:55 pm

Suspension of both-way on-arrival visa issuance for the citizens of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka is still in force as Dhaka is still waiting to get clarification from Colombo, according to media reports from Bangladesh.

Last week, Additional Foreign Secretary (Bilateral and Consular) Kamrul Ahsan met with Sri Lankan High Commissioner in Dhaka Yasoja Gunasekera at his office and had inquired into the reason behind discontinuing on-arrival visa facility for Bangladeshi citizens from the Sri Lankan side, United News of Bangladesh reported.

The High Commissioner, in response, has said she would inform the Bangladesh foreign ministry once she knows the reason after consulting with officials in Colombo.

“After that there has been no official communication between us regarding the matter,” a senior official at the foreign ministry had informed UNB.

The official said they did not get any feedback thus far but are expecting feedback shortly.

Sri Lanka stopped issuing on-arrival visas for Bangladesh citizens a few days back without informing the Bangladeshi authorities, according to reports.

Bangladesh also retaliated by stopping on-arrival visa facilities for the citizens of Sri Lanka, diplomatic sources said.

- Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Police claims several prisoners unlawfully released by misusing presidential pardon for Vesak (English)

Police claims several prisoners unlawfully released by misusing presidential pardon for Vesak (English)

Sri Lanka Customs responds to allegations over controversial release of shipping containers (English)

Sri Lanka Customs responds to allegations over controversial release of shipping containers (English)

IMF demanded that locally produced sugar be taxed - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

IMF demanded that locally produced sugar be taxed - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka moves to integrate all sectors associated with tourism industry (English)

Sri Lanka moves to integrate all sectors associated with tourism industry (English)

PM's Office establishes Internal Affairs Unit for corruption-free public service (English)

PM's Office establishes Internal Affairs Unit for corruption-free public service (English)

Supplementary Medical Professionals:Four trade unions withdraw from strike action (English)

Supplementary Medical Professionals:Four trade unions withdraw from strike action (English)