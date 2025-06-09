Bangladesh demands explanation from Sri Lanka over visa-on-arrival

Suspension of both-way on-arrival visa issuance for the citizens of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka is still in force as Dhaka is still waiting to get clarification from Colombo, according to media reports from Bangladesh.

Last week, Additional Foreign Secretary (Bilateral and Consular) Kamrul Ahsan met with Sri Lankan High Commissioner in Dhaka Yasoja Gunasekera at his office and had inquired into the reason behind discontinuing on-arrival visa facility for Bangladeshi citizens from the Sri Lankan side, United News of Bangladesh reported.

The High Commissioner, in response, has said she would inform the Bangladesh foreign ministry once she knows the reason after consulting with officials in Colombo.

“After that there has been no official communication between us regarding the matter,” a senior official at the foreign ministry had informed UNB.

The official said they did not get any feedback thus far but are expecting feedback shortly.

Sri Lanka stopped issuing on-arrival visas for Bangladesh citizens a few days back without informing the Bangladeshi authorities, according to reports.

Bangladesh also retaliated by stopping on-arrival visa facilities for the citizens of Sri Lanka, diplomatic sources said.

- Agencies