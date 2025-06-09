Significant boost in state revenue recorded in first four months of 2025: CBSL

June 9, 2025   02:25 pm

A significant increase in state revenue has been recorded during the first four months of 2025, according to data released by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

Government revenue and grants, which amounted to Rs. 1,218.07 billion during the corresponding period in 2024, have increased by Rs. 236.60 billion to reach Rs. 1,454.67 billion in the first four months of 2025—reflecting a growth of 19.42%.

Notably, a tax revenue of Rs. 463.19 billion was recorded in April 2025 alone.

This surge in revenue is attributed in part to the reopening of vehicle imports during that month.

Meanwhile, the country recorded a primary account surplus of Rs. 532.73 billion at the end of the first four months of 2025. The overall budget deficit, however, stood at Rs. 261.61 billion during the same period, according to the CBSL.

