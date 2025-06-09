SLTB to deploy 150 buses to Anuradhapura for Poson Festival

June 9, 2025   02:53 pm

The Sri Lanka Transport Board has decided to deploy an additional 150 buses for the convenience of the devotees visiting Anuradhapura for the National Poson Festival.

SLTB Deputy General Manager P. H. R. D. Chandrasiri noted that buses will be deployed from Colombo, Kandy and several parts of the country until June 11.

He noted that buses have been assigned in addition to those running based on the usual timetable to Anuradhapura.

Chandrasiri noted that as a practice the facility to reserve seats is restricted during festive and holiday periods, however a decision has been taken to allow passengers travelling to Anuradhapura to reserve seats during the Poson period.

Meanwhile, a special security arrangement and a traffic plan are in place for the Poson festive season, centered around the sacred cities of Anuradhapura and Mihintale, according to Sri Lanka Police.

Acting Police Spokesman ASP F.U. Wootler stated that nearly 3,500 police officers have been deployed for this purpose and that these officers will be responsible for providing security, controlling traffic, carry out life-saving activities around rivers, and also engage in security duties in civilian attire.

