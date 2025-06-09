Bribery Commission to question Harak Kata after court ruling

Bribery Commission to question Harak Kata after court ruling

June 9, 2025   03:36 pm

The Colombo High Court today (9) ordered the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) to facilitate the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) in obtaining a statement from notorious underworld figure Nadun Chithaka Wickremeratne, alias ‘Harak Kata’, who is currently being detained under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

The order was issued when a case related to ‘Harak Kata’ was taken up before Colombo High Court Judge Sujeewa Nishshanka. During the hearing, Deputy Solicitor General Sajith Bandara informed court that the Bribery Commission needed to obtain a statement from Nadun Chithaka Wickremeratne, alias ‘Harak Kata’ as part of an ongoing investigation.

Accordingly, the Deputy Solicitor General requested court to issue an order enabling Bribery Commission officials to record the relevant statement from the suspect.

Accepting the request, High Court Judge Sujeewa Nishshanka instructed the TID to make arrangements for the Bribery Commission to obtain the statement from the suspect.

