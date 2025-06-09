Derana continues media sponsorship of National Poson Festival for 16th consecutive year

June 9, 2025   04:03 pm

The Derana Media Network will provide media sponsorship for this year’s National Poson Festival being held in Anuradhapura.

Notably, this marks the 16th consecutive year—since 2009—that the Derana Media Network has partnered in organizing and promoting the religious festivities.

Derana Media Network will collaborate with the National Poson Committee, Sri Lanka Police, and the Anuradhapura Atamasthanadhipathi, Venerable Pallegama Hemarathana Thero, to make the Poson Festival a success.

As part of its contributions, Derana supported the installation of road signboards and roadblocks in and around the Sacred City of Anuradhapura to facilitate smooth movement and safety of devotees. 

Additionally, six police posts have been established for those engaged in traffic duties.

Meanwhile, the ‘Deranabhiwandana 2025’ programme at the Ruwanweli Maha Seya will be held throughout the day tomorrow (June 10). 

Proceedings will commence at 5:45 a.m. with the ‘Sambuddha Pooja’ and ‘Seela Samadana’.

A range of religious observances—including Dhamma sermons, Dharma discussions, Sambuddha Pooja, and the blessing of the oil lamp by the pilgrimage poet Venerable Deegala Piyadassi Thero—will be broadcast live on TV Derana and FM Derana throughout the day.

In addition, the Dialog Aloka Pooja is scheduled to take place tomorrow afternoon (10) at the outer ‘Bo Maluwa’ of the sacred Swarnamali Maha Seya and at the Salapathala Maluwa. 

Devotees and pilgrims are warmly invited to take part in these revered ceremonies.

