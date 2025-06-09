Medical Laboratory Technologist and trade union activist Ravi Kumudesh suspended from duty

Medical Laboratory Technologist and trade union activist Ravi Kumudesh suspended from duty

June 9, 2025   04:12 pm

Medical Laboratory Technologist and prominent trade union activist Ravi Kumudesh has been suspended from duty for violating the Establishments Code by contesting at the 2024 Parliamentary Election.

According to the letter issued by the Director General of Health Services, Ravi Kumudesh, employed at the Medical Laboratory of the Colombo National Hospital, had contested the election from the Colombo District in violation of the regulations that prohibit certain public servants from engaging in political activity.

The suspension will be in effect from October 10, 2024 which is the date on which he signed the nomination papers, the statement from the Director General noted.

Ravi Kumudesh will not receive a salary during the suspension and is prohibited from leaving the country during the period.

He is also required to notify the Ministry of Health of any change in his residential address.

Ravi Kumudesh will also not be entitled to the privileges granted to government employees during the suspension period.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Police claims several prisoners unlawfully released by misusing presidential pardon for Vesak (English)

Police claims several prisoners unlawfully released by misusing presidential pardon for Vesak (English)

Sri Lanka Customs responds to allegations over controversial release of shipping containers (English)

Sri Lanka Customs responds to allegations over controversial release of shipping containers (English)

IMF demanded that locally produced sugar be taxed - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

IMF demanded that locally produced sugar be taxed - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka moves to integrate all sectors associated with tourism industry (English)

Sri Lanka moves to integrate all sectors associated with tourism industry (English)

PM's Office establishes Internal Affairs Unit for corruption-free public service (English)

PM's Office establishes Internal Affairs Unit for corruption-free public service (English)

Supplementary Medical Professionals:Four trade unions withdraw from strike action (English)

Supplementary Medical Professionals:Four trade unions withdraw from strike action (English)