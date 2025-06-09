Medical Laboratory Technologist and trade union activist Ravi Kumudesh suspended from duty

Medical Laboratory Technologist and prominent trade union activist Ravi Kumudesh has been suspended from duty for violating the Establishments Code by contesting at the 2024 Parliamentary Election.

According to the letter issued by the Director General of Health Services, Ravi Kumudesh, employed at the Medical Laboratory of the Colombo National Hospital, had contested the election from the Colombo District in violation of the regulations that prohibit certain public servants from engaging in political activity.

The suspension will be in effect from October 10, 2024 which is the date on which he signed the nomination papers, the statement from the Director General noted.

Ravi Kumudesh will not receive a salary during the suspension and is prohibited from leaving the country during the period.

He is also required to notify the Ministry of Health of any change in his residential address.

Ravi Kumudesh will also not be entitled to the privileges granted to government employees during the suspension period.