Ex-President Ranil to appear before CID on Wednesday

Ex-President Ranil to appear before CID on Wednesday

June 9, 2025   06:32 pm

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe is scheduled to appear before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Wednesday (11).

Former President Wickremesinghe will appear before the CID to provide a statement in relation to a complaint made by former Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella over the alleged importation of substandard human immunoglobulin vaccines.

Keheliya Rambukwella had previously lodged a complaint with the CID regarding the importation of medicines into the country.

Several ministers from the previous government have already provided statements as part of the investigation related to that complaint.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.06.09

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.06.09

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.06.09

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Police claims several prisoners unlawfully released by misusing presidential pardon for Vesak (English)

Police claims several prisoners unlawfully released by misusing presidential pardon for Vesak (English)

Sri Lanka Customs responds to allegations over controversial release of shipping containers (English)

Sri Lanka Customs responds to allegations over controversial release of shipping containers (English)

IMF demanded that locally produced sugar be taxed - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

IMF demanded that locally produced sugar be taxed - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka moves to integrate all sectors associated with tourism industry (English)

Sri Lanka moves to integrate all sectors associated with tourism industry (English)

PM's Office establishes Internal Affairs Unit for corruption-free public service (English)

PM's Office establishes Internal Affairs Unit for corruption-free public service (English)