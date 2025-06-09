Over 25,000 dengue cases reported so far this year

June 9, 2025   07:17 pm

Over 25,000 dengue cases have been reported so far this year, according to the National Dengue Control Unit.

Speaking during a media briefing today (03), Dr. Priscilla Samaraweera, Community Specialist attached to the National Dengue Control Unit said a total of 25,055 cases and 13 dengue-related deaths have been reported so far this year.

More than 50 percent of the cases have been reported from the Western Province.

Dr. Samaraweera also urged the general public to destroy mosquito breeding grounds and take precautions during the morning and evening hours, when dengue mosquitoes are most active.

