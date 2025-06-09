Chamari Athapaththu wins top awards at Sri Lanka Cricket Awards 2024

Chamari Athapaththu wins top awards at Sri Lanka Cricket Awards 2024

June 9, 2025   10:16 pm

Sri Lanka’s skipper Chamari Athapaththu has won most of the top awards in the Women’s International category at the Sri Lanka Cricket Awards 2024, which is being held in Colombo.

The veteran cricketer picked up the awards for the Best T20I Batter, Bowler, and All-rounder while she has also received the Best ODI Batter and All-rounder awards.

Athapaththu was also declared as the Women’s Cricketer of the Year.

Meanwhile, Kaveesha Dilhari has won the award for Best ODI Bowler in the Women’s International category at this year’s ceremony.

