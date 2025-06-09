Sri Lanka Cricket Awards 2024: List of Award Winners

June 9, 2025   10:56 pm

The Sri Lanka Cricket Awards 2024 was held in Colombo this evening (June 9).

Kamindu Mendis picked up the award for Men’s Cricketer of the Year, while Sri Lanka’s skipper Chamari Athapaththu was named Women’s Cricketer of the Year.

List of Award Winners:

Men’s Cricketer of the Year – Kamindu Mendis

Women’s Cricketer of the Year – Chamari Athapaththu

Emerging Player of the Year – Janith Liyanage

Test Cricket

Best All-rounder – Dhananjaya de Silva
Best Bowler – Prabath Jayasuriya
Best Batter – Kamindu Mendis

Men’s One-Day International (ODI)

Best All-rounder – Charith Asalanka
Best Batter – Pathum Nissanka
Best Bowler – Wanindu Hasaranga

Men’s T20 International

Best Batter – Kusal Mendis
Best All-rounder – Wanindu Hasaranga
Best Bowler – Wanindu Hasaranga

Women’s One-Day International (ODI)

Best All-rounder – Chamari Athapaththu
Best Bowler – Kaveesha Dilhari
Best Batter – Chamari Athapaththu

Women’s T20 International

Best All-rounder – Chamari Athapaththu
Best Batter – Chamari Athapaththu
Best Bowler – Chamari Athapaththu

