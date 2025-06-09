Sri Lanka Cricket Awards 2024: List of Award Winners The Sri Lanka Cricket Awards 2024 was held in Colombo this evening (June 9). Kamindu Mendis picked up the award for Men’s Cricketer of the Year, while Sri Lanka’s skipper Chamari Athapaththu was named Women’s Cricketer of the Year. List of Award Winners: Men’s Cricketer of the Year – Kamindu Mendis Women’s Cricketer of the Year – Chamari Athapaththu Emerging Player of the Year – Janith Liyanage Test Cricket Best All-rounder – Dhananjaya de Silva

Best Bowler – Prabath Jayasuriya

Best Batter – Kamindu Mendis Men’s One-Day International (ODI) Best All-rounder – Charith Asalanka

Best Batter – Pathum Nissanka

Best Bowler – Wanindu Hasaranga Men’s T20 International Best Batter – Kusal Mendis

Best All-rounder – Wanindu Hasaranga

Best Bowler – Wanindu Hasaranga Women’s One-Day International (ODI) Best All-rounder – Chamari Athapaththu

Best Bowler – Kaveesha Dilhari

Best Batter – Chamari Athapaththu Women’s T20 International Best All-rounder – Chamari Athapaththu

Best Batter – Chamari Athapaththu

Best Bowler – Chamari Athapaththu

