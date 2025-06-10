Let us reflect on noble path taken by Arahant Mahinda Thero on this Poson Poya

It is important that we repeatedly reflect upon the noble path taken by Arahant Mahinda Thero to bring the light of the supreme teachings of Dhamma into our lives, and strive to attain that light and inner peace through both Amisa Pooja (material offerings) and Pratipatti Pooja (practice offerings) of Dhamma, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has said.

Issuing a message to mark the Poson Poya Day, Prime Minister Amarasuriya said Poson Poya holds immense significance both religiously and historically, as it marks a day that paved the way for a remarkable revival of the religious, cultural, social, and even economic aspects of the citizenry in Sri Lanka.