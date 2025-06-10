Three police officers injured after being assaulted by a group in Beruwala

Three police personnel including the Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Crimes Division of the Beruwala Police have sustained injuries in an assault incident in Beruwala, the Police Media Division said.

The injured trio has been admitted to the Nagoda Teaching Hospital, Police added.

A total of five individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident.

According to reports, the assault occurred after a dispute escalated between Police officers and a group of people displaying flags near the Beruwala fishing harbor.

In an effort to control the group accused of assaulting police officers, shots had been fired into the air.

A group traveling in a lorry near the Beruwala harbor had been displaying flags, and the police officers had instructed them not to obstruct the road.

A cordial exchange reportedly took place between the two factions initially, which escalated and ultimately led to the assault on the police.