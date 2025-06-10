First Deputy Managing Director of IMF to visit Sri Lanka

First Deputy Managing Director of IMF to visit Sri Lanka

June 10, 2025   11:23 am

Dr. Gita Gopinath, the First Deputy Managing Director (FDMD) of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), is scheduled to visit Sri Lanka from 15-16 June 2025, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) said. 

This visit is significant development, as it marks the first time since 2005 that a serving FDMD of the IMF visits Sri Lanka, the CBSL added.

During this visit, Dr. Gopinath will be the guest of honour at the conference on ‘Sri Lanka’s Road to Recovery: Debt and Governance’, jointly co-hosted by the Ministry of Finance, Central Bank of Sri Lanka and the IMF, scheduled to be held on 16 June 2025. 
At the mid-point of the IMF-supported reform programme, the conference aims to reflect upon the lessons learnt from Sri Lanka’s experience in restoring macroeconomic stability, implementing debt restructuring and governance reforms, and to focus on the challenges ahead, the CBSL noted.

Additionally, Dr. Gita Gopinath is expected to hold bilateral discussions with the Sri Lankan authorities and several key stakeholders on the IMF’s engagement with Sri Lanka.

