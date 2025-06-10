Five Sri Lankans arrested while attempting to illegally enter India

Five Sri Lankans arrested while attempting to illegally enter India

June 10, 2025   11:45 am

Five Sri Lankans who attempted to enter India illegally have been taken into custody by Indian authorities.

According to Indian media reports, all five individuals are from the same family.

They were apprehended by Indian Coast Guard officials after arriving by boat near the Rameswaram coastline in Tamil Nadu India.

Two young children are among the group, according to Indian media reports.

It has been revealed that during questioning, they had fled to India due to economic hardships.

Indian media also reported that steps are being taken to transfer the five Sri Lankans to the Mandapam refugee camp, which has been established for refugees from Sri Lanka.

- Agencies

