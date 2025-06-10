Shocking accident captured on CCTV in Horana

Shocking accident captured on CCTV in Horana

June 10, 2025   11:57 am

https://youtu.be/PJW4yUsyCXw

A shocking accident involving a motorcycle and a three-wheeler colliding with a car heading from the opposite direction has been captured on CCTV in Wagawatta, Horana.

The footage shows the driver of the three-wheeler and the motorcyclist being thrown into the air and falling to the ground as a result of the crash.

Both individuals sustained serious injuries and were admitted to the Horana District Hospital.

One of them has since been transferred to Kalubowila Hospital for further treatment.

The driver of the car, who was also injured in the accident, is currently receiving treatment at the Horana District Hospital.

Horana Police are conducting further investigations.

