Suspended Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya brought to court

Suspended Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya, who was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) yesterday (10) has been brought to court.

He is scheduled to be produced before the No. 1 Magistrate’s Court within the Hulftsdorp Court Complex today.

The CID arrested the Commissioner General of Prisons last evening in connection with investigations into allegations that he aided and abetted the unlawful release of an inmate from Anuradhapura Prison under the Presidential Pardon granted for Vesak Poya.

Yesterday, a decision was taken by the Cabinet of Ministers to suspend the services of Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya.

The decision was taken during the weekly Cabinet meeting chaired by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The move comes as the CID launched an investigation over claims that an inmate of the Anuradhapura Prison was unlawfully released as part of the Presidential Pardon granted for this year’s Vesak Poya.

Accordingly, in order to facilitate an impartial inquiry, Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya has been suspended.

Meanwhile, the Superintendent of the Anuradhapura Prison who was arrested by the CID over allegations of unlawfully releasing an inmate of the Anuradhapura Prison under the Presidential Pardon granted for Vesak Poya, was remanded until June 11.