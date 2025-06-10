Suspended Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya remanded

Suspended Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya, who was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) yesterday (09) has been remanded until tomorrow (11), Ada Derana reporter said.

The order was issued by Colombo Additional Magistrate Manjula Rathnayake after considering the facts presented.

Rejecting the bail application, the Additional Magistrate stated that the bail request could not be considered at this stage as investigations are still ongoing.

Accordingly, the Additional Magistrate rejected the bail application and ordered that the case be called again tomorrow before the regular Magistrate.

The CID arrested Thushara Upuldeniya last evening in connection with investigations into allegations that he aided and abetted the unlawful release of an inmate from Anuradhapura Prison under the Presidential Pardon granted for Vesak Poya.

Yesterday, a decision was taken by the Cabinet of Ministers to suspend the services of Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya.

The decision was taken during the weekly Cabinet meeting chaired by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The move comes as the CID launched an investigation over claims that an inmate of the Anuradhapura Prison was unlawfully released as part of the Presidential Pardon granted for this year’s Vesak Poya.

Accordingly, in order to facilitate an impartial inquiry, Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya has been suspended.

Meanwhile, the Superintendent of the Anuradhapura Prison who was arrested by the CID over allegations of unlawfully releasing an inmate of the Anuradhapura Prison under the Presidential Pardon granted for Vesak Poya, was remanded until June 11.