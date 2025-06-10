President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has emphasized that the transformation which took place in the Sri Lankan society with the introduction of Buddhism laid the foundation for a disciplined and culturally sophisticated nation.

The President expressed these views while participating in the National Poson Festival held today (10) at the sacred Mihintale temple grounds, organized under the theme “May the world be enlightened by the teachings of the Buddha.”

Highlighting that the arrival of Arahant Mahinda Thero marked a civilizational turning point, President Dissanayake questioned how the Poson Festival could be meaningfully celebrated without remembering Mihintale and its profound significance.

The President highlighted that the spiritual and cultural heritage linked to Mihintale must be preserved and passed on to future generations, a responsibility the State must not ignore.