400 tons of substandard steel worth over Rs. 100 mn seized

The Consumer Affairs Authority has taken steps to raid a factory producing substandard steel.

Officials have revealed that the factory in Kahathuduwa transports stocks of steel bars at night to a warehouse in Negombo.

Accordingly, the investigation officers had tracked down a lorry that was transporting steel bars from the relevant factory at night, and raided the relevant warehouse on June 6.

It was later revealed that there was a stock of steel, estimated to be approximately 400 tons, stored at the warehouse.

The market value of the stock is more than Rs. 100 million, according to investigators.

Accordingly, a B report regarding the raid has been reported to the Negombo Magistrate’s Court, and the Consumer Affairs Authority said that a case will be filed following investigations.