Five arrested for assaulting Police officers in Beruwala remanded

June 10, 2025   04:30 pm

Five individuals, who were arrested for allegedly assaulting three Police officers in Beruwala, have been remanded.

The group was remanded until June 23 by the Kalutara Additional Magistrate, Ada Derana reporter said. 

Three police personnel including the Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Crimes Division of the Beruwala Police sustained injuries in an assault incident in Beruwala, last night.

Subsequently, the injured trio was admitted to the Nagoda Teaching Hospital.

A total of five individuals were arrested in connection with the incident.

According to reports, the assault occurred after a dispute escalated between Police officers and a group of people displaying flags near the Beruwala fishing harbor.

In an effort to control the group accused of assaulting police officers, shots had been fired into the air.

A group traveling in a lorry near the Beruwala harbor had been displaying flags, and the police officers had instructed them not to obstruct the road.

An exchange reportedly took place between the two factions initially, which escalated and ultimately led to the assault on police personnel.

