Four crew members missing as Singapore-flagged cargo ship burns off India coast

India’s Coast Guard is continuing efforts to douse a fire on a Singapore-flagged cargo ship in the Arabian Sea near the coast of the southern state of Kerala.

MV Wan Hai 503, which was heading to India’s Mumbai city from Sri Lanka’s Colombo, reported an internal container explosion on Monday, resulting in a major fire on board.

Eighteen crew members have been rescued, while four are still missing. Singapore has sent a team to assist in the rescue efforts.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has issued an alert for the coast of Kerala due to potential oil spill and debris from the ship .

Footage on Tuesday showed MV Wan Hai 503 emitting large plumes of smoke as the Indian Navy and Coast Guard tried to extinguish the fire onboard.

The Coast Guard said fires and explosions continued to be seen on the ship.

In a search and rescue operation carried out on Monday, 18 of the ship’s 22 crew members were rescued and brought ashore where some of them are being treated for injuries.

The crew members had abandoned the ship when the fire broke out and left on a boat after which they were rescued by the Navy, India’s defence ministry said.

The Singapore Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) said four crew members are still missing - two of them are from Taiwan, one from Myanmar and one from Indonesia. The MPA said that it has sent a team to help with the rescue.

Kerala Ports Minister VN Vasavan said that 50 containers from the ship had fallen into the sea.

The ship was carrying 100 tonnes of bunker oil, Mathrubhumi News reported. Containers that fell from it were drifting along the coast of Kerala, INCOIS told Manorama News, and could drift towards its coastline in the next three days.

This is the second such incident in three weeks near the Kerala coast. Last month, a Liberian-flagged vessel carrying oil and hazardous cargo leaked and sank in the Arabian Sea, sparking fears that harmful substances could endanger the health of residents and marine life.

The state government then banned fishing within a 20-nautical mile radius of the shipwreck and announced compensation for families from fishing communities in four affected districts.

Kerala’s coastal stretch is rich in biodiversity and the state is also an important tourist destination.

Source: BBC

-Agencies