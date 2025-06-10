On the first-ever International Day of Dialogue Among Civilizations, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi delivered a video message emphasizing the need for mutual respect, cultural exchange, and peaceful coexistence in an increasingly interconnected world, News.Az reports.

Speaking on behalf of the Chinese government, Wang hailed the UN’s decision to establish the day as a timely response to the challenges facing humanity. “In today’s world of over 200 countries and more than 2,500 ethnic groups, unique civilizations have flourished side by side, enriching one another and shaping a vibrant global community of shared destiny,” he said.

He noted that throughout the course of production and daily life, people have created vivid and unique civilizations. These civilizations, he said, evolve in parallel and enrich one another, turning the global village into a dynamic, diverse, and vibrant community. “All humanity forms an inseparable community of shared destiny. In the face of unprecedented changes unseen in a century, the value of civilization has never been more relevant. The interaction between civilizations becomes particularly important, and dialogue between them is both timely and necessary,” he emphasized.

He recalled that last year, with unanimous support from all member states, the 78th session of the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution—co-sponsored by 83 countries, including China—to establish the International Day of Dialogue Among Civilizations, which will now be observed annually on June 10. “This reflects the shared aspiration of the world’s peoples for dialogue between civilizations and for the progress of humanity.”

Wang continued: “Dialogue between civilizations is a bridge to peace. In the year marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and the founding of the United Nations, peace remains the common goal of all peoples. Dialogue between civilizations helps eliminate misunderstandings, overcome prejudice, build trust, and ensure shared security.”

“Dialogue between civilizations is a driver of development. In ancient times, the Great Silk Road connected East and West, contributing to human progress. Today, in the age of globalization, dialogue among civilizations and the exchange of ideas and technologies drive shared development and advance global modernization.”

“Dialogue between civilizations is a bridge of friendship. History clearly shows that openness fosters mutual understanding, and exchange deepens trust. Civilizational dialogue helps overcome differences, find common ground, and bring peoples closer together, promoting harmonious coexistence.”

Wang also spoke of the rich legacy of Chinese civilization, which originated on Chinese soil and has developed over millennia, embodying traits of continuity, innovation, unity, inclusiveness, and a peaceful character.

“In 2023, President Xi Jinping proposed the Global Civilization Initiative, calling for the promotion of common human values, the preservation and innovative development of civilizational heritage, and the deepening of humanitarian exchanges and international cooperation. This is a significant contribution from China to the promotion of dialogue among civilizations,” Wang said.

Standing at what he called a historic crossroads, Wang outlined three proposals from the Chinese side:

“First, let us be defenders of civilizational equality. Civilizations should not be ranked as superior or inferior, good or bad. We must respect the right of peoples to choose their own development paths and social systems. We must reject the theory of a ‘clash of civilizations’, oppose interference in internal affairs, unilateral actions, and power politics. We must safeguard fairness and justice, uphold equal dignity for all, adhere to genuine multilateralism, and support the UN’s central role in promoting civilizational dialogue. Confrontation should give way to cooperation, zero-sum games to win-win outcomes, and peaceful coexistence between different civilizations must be defended.”

“Second, let us be practitioners of civilizational exchange. The international community should more actively promote exchanges and mutual learning. Through dialogue among civilizations, we can draw wisdom to solve global problems and explore broader paths to modernization. China is ready to consider hosting the Global Forum of the UN Alliance of Civilizations in 2028 and will contribute to UN structures dedicated to civilizational dialogue. We will continue to support platforms such as the Forum of Ancient Civilizations to help establish more effective mechanisms for global dialogue.”

“Third, let us be promoters of civilizational progress. The international community should facilitate the free flow of ideas, technologies, and people, and continuously expand the frontiers of human knowledge. We should ensure that technologies, including artificial intelligence, serve the common good, support the transmission and renewal of civilizational heritage, enrich the material and spiritual wealth of humanity, and contribute to building an inclusive community of shared future.”

“Dear friends, humanity has only one Earth and one shared future,” Wang concluded. “Let us raise the sail of dialogue, play the symphony of convergence, and build an even more beautiful human civilization together.”

