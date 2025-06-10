President Anura Kumara departs for official visit to Germany

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has left the island short while ago, to embark on a three-day official visit to Germany from June 11 to 13, 2025.

This visit is being undertaken at the invitation of the President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism confirmed.

During his visit, President Dissanayake will engage in bilateral discussions with President Steinmeier, key ministers of the German Federal Government, and other dignitaries. The talks will focus on exploring new avenues of cooperation in line with government priorities, including trade, the digital economy, investment, and vocational training opportunities.

In addition, President Dissanayake will chair a Business Forum organized by the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DIHK). This forum will provide a platform to showcase Sri Lanka’s ongoing economic transformation, highlight investment opportunities, discuss the country’s growth potential, and foster new trade relations between Sri Lanka and Germany.

The President is also scheduled to meet with representatives of Germany’s tourism and travel industry associations during the visit.

President Dissanayake will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, along with senior government officials, the Foreign Ministry stated.