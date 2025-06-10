Four Acting Ministers appointed during Presidents Germany visit

Four Acting Ministers appointed during Presidents Germany visit

June 10, 2025   10:12 pm

Acting Ministers have been appointed for four key ministries in light of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s official visit to the Federal Republic of Germany, undertaken at the invitation of German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

President Dissanayake is accompanied on his three-day official visit to Germany (June 11–13, 2025) by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath.

The appointments, announced by the President’s Media Division (PMD), are as follows:

• Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando has been appointed as the Acting Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development.

• Deputy Minister of Digital Economy, Eranga Weeraratne has been appointed as the Acting Minister of Digital Economy.

• Deputy Minister of Defense, Aruna Jayasekara has been appointed as the Acting Minister of Defense.

• Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Employment, Arun Hemachandra has been appointed as the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism.

