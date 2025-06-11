Ex-President Ranil to appear before CID today

June 11, 2025   06:55 am

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe is scheduled to appear before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) today (11).

Former President Wickremesinghe will appear before the CID to provide a statement in relation to a complaint made by former Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella over the alleged importation of substandard human immunoglobulin vaccines.

Keheliya Rambukwella had previously lodged a complaint with the CID regarding the importation of medicines into the country.

Several ministers from the previous government have already provided statements as part of the investigation related to that complaint.

