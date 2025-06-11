Three killed in separate road accidents

Three killed in separate road accidents

June 11, 2025   07:13 am

Three individuals, including a youth, have died in three separate road accidents that were reported in Mankulam, Ambanpola and Warakapola yesterday (10), police said.

Along the Mankulam - Mullaitivu road near the Olumadu area, a motorcyclist lost control of his motorcycle, veered off the road, and rammed onto a concrete post on a bridge. The rider had reportedly fallen into the water below the bridge and succumbed. The deceased was a 20-year-old resident of Paranthan.

Meanwhile, in Walathwewa, Ambanpola, along the Galgamuwa – Moragollagama road, another motorcyclist lost control of his bike, veered off the road, and overturned into a canal.

Police said the rider, who was seriously injured in the accident, succumbed while being admitted to the Ehetuwewa Divisional Hospital.

The deceased was a 65-year-old resident of Embogama.

In another incident, along the Colombo–Kandy road in Tholangamuwa, a three-wheeler attempting to overtake another three-wheeler lost control, overturned, and collided with a cab.

The three-wheeler driver sustained serious injuries and succumbed while being admitted to the Warakapola Hospital.

The deceased was a 39-year-old resident of Nelumdeniya.

