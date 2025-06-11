Revised electricity tariffs will be announced today - PUCSL

June 11, 2025   09:07 am

The revised electricity tariffs for the second half of 2025 will be announced today (11), the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has said.

The statement from the Communications Division of the PUCSL said that the review process related to the proposal submitted by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has been completed, following the public consultation process.

According to previous reports, the CEB has proposed to increase electricity tariffs by 18.3% for the second half of 2025.

