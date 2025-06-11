Police to provide 24/7 security for Chabad houses in Sri Lanka

Police to provide 24/7 security for Chabad houses in Sri Lanka

June 11, 2025   11:27 am

Steps have been taken to provide security around the clock to Chabad houses across Sri Lanka.

According to the Police Media Division, Chabad houses have been established in various locations for Israeli nationals residing in Sri Lanka to engage in religious activities, leisure, and also to obtain food and beverages.

The statement issued by the Police Media Division has noted that due to existing threats to the Chabad houses in the country, security will be provided 24/7 by respective police stations.

Furthermore, it states that if there is any threat concerning the safety of any foreign nationals residing in the country, Sri Lanka Police will assess the situation and take necessary measures to provide appropriate security.

