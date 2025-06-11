NPP secures power in Bandarawela Municipal Council

June 11, 2025   11:49 am

The National People’s Power (NPP) has succeeded in establishing control in the Bandarawela Municipal Council.

Accordingly, NPP councillor Sagaradeera Wishwawickrema has been elected as the Mayor of the Municipal Council.

He was appointed as Mayor by securing a majority of four votes in the election held today.

The National People’s Power secured six seats in the Bandarawela Municipal Council, while Independent Group No. 1 obtained five seats.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) secured three seats in the Municipal Council.

Additionally, the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) and Independent Group No. 2 each received one seat at the recently concluded Local Government (LG) election.

