The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a proposal to pay half of the salary of the Commissioner General of Prisons, Thushara Upuldeniya, who is currently in remand custody, for the duration of his suspension.

The matter was confirmed by Cabinet Spokesman Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa today (11).

The CID arrested Thushara Upuldeniya on Monday (09), in connection with investigations into allegations that he aided and abetted the unlawful release of an inmate from Anuradhapura Prison under the Presidential Pardon granted for Vesak Poya.

On Monday, a decision was also taken by the Cabinet of Ministers to suspend the services of Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya.

The decision was taken during the weekly Cabinet meeting chaired by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The Cabinet decision was taken after the CID launched an investigation over claims that an inmate of the Anuradhapura Prison was unlawfully released as part of the Presidential Pardon granted for this year’s Vesak Poya.

Accordingly, in order to facilitate an impartial inquiry, Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya was suspended, according to government sources.