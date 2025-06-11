Sri Lanka continues to attract large number of Indian tourists

Sri Lanka continues to attract large number of Indian tourists

June 11, 2025   01:06 pm

The latest figures released by the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) indicate that the country continues to attract a large number of tourists from India.

The number of tourists who arrived in the country in the first five days of June stood at 21,293, the SLTDA stated.

According to data released by the SLTDA, a total of 6,014 tourists have arrived from India which accounts to 28.2%. Furthermore, 1,884 persons from the United Kingdom, 1,277 from China and 1,173 Bangladeshis nationals have also visited Sri Lanka in the month of June.

The number of tourists arrived in Sri Lanka in 2025 has increased to 1,051,096 with the release of the latest figures for April. Among them, 210,074 individuals are from India, 110,818 from Russia and 98,158 are from the UK, the SLTDA noted.

A total of 132,919 foreign nationals visited the country in May which was an increase of 18.5% in comparison to data from May 2024.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Suspended Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya remanded (English)

Suspended Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya remanded (English)

Lets unite in advancing positive social transformation -President (English)

Lets unite in advancing positive social transformation -President (English)

Deranabhiwandana 2025 at Ruwanweli Maha Seya today (English)

Deranabhiwandana 2025 at Ruwanweli Maha Seya today (English)

Let's unite in advancing positive social transformation - President Anura Kumara

Let's unite in advancing positive social transformation - President Anura Kumara

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

10-hour water cut in several areas on Wednesday (English)

10-hour water cut in several areas on Wednesday (English)