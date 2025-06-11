Sri Lanka continues to attract large number of Indian tourists

The latest figures released by the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) indicate that the country continues to attract a large number of tourists from India.

The number of tourists who arrived in the country in the first five days of June stood at 21,293, the SLTDA stated.

According to data released by the SLTDA, a total of 6,014 tourists have arrived from India which accounts to 28.2%. Furthermore, 1,884 persons from the United Kingdom, 1,277 from China and 1,173 Bangladeshis nationals have also visited Sri Lanka in the month of June.

The number of tourists arrived in Sri Lanka in 2025 has increased to 1,051,096 with the release of the latest figures for April. Among them, 210,074 individuals are from India, 110,818 from Russia and 98,158 are from the UK, the SLTDA noted.

A total of 132,919 foreign nationals visited the country in May which was an increase of 18.5% in comparison to data from May 2024.