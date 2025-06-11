Electricity tariffs increased by 15%

Electricity tariffs increased by 15%

June 11, 2025   01:20 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has granted approval to increase electricity tariffs by 15% with effect from tomorrow (12).

Speaking at a media briefing currently being held in Colombo, the Chairman of the PUCSL Prof. K. P. L. Chandralal said the revision is for the second half of 2025.

According to previous reports, the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) had proposed to increase electricity tariffs by 18.3% for the second half of 2025.

Accordingly, the electricity tariffs in the domestic category using less than 30 units will be increased by 8%, as the unit price is increased from Rs.4 to Rs.4.50.

Meanwhile, the fixed charge for the first 30 units consumed will be increased from Rs. 75 to Rs. 80.

Furthermore, the tariff charged per unit for the units consumed between 31-60, which currently stands at Rs. 6, will be increased to Rs. 8. The fixed charge for this category will be increased from Rs. 200 to Rs. 210.

 

Tariff Table - June 2025 by Adaderana Online on Scribd

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Electricity tariffs increased from midnight today

Electricity tariffs increased from midnight today

Electricity tariffs increased from midnight today

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Suspended Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya remanded (English)

Suspended Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya remanded (English)

Lets unite in advancing positive social transformation -President (English)

Lets unite in advancing positive social transformation -President (English)

Deranabhiwandana 2025 at Ruwanweli Maha Seya today (English)

Deranabhiwandana 2025 at Ruwanweli Maha Seya today (English)

Let's unite in advancing positive social transformation - President Anura Kumara

Let's unite in advancing positive social transformation - President Anura Kumara

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm