Electricity tariffs increased by 15%

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has granted approval to increase electricity tariffs by 15% with effect from tomorrow (12).

Speaking at a media briefing currently being held in Colombo, the Chairman of the PUCSL Prof. K. P. L. Chandralal said the revision is for the second half of 2025.

According to previous reports, the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) had proposed to increase electricity tariffs by 18.3% for the second half of 2025.

Accordingly, the electricity tariffs in the domestic category using less than 30 units will be increased by 8%, as the unit price is increased from Rs.4 to Rs.4.50.

Meanwhile, the fixed charge for the first 30 units consumed will be increased from Rs. 75 to Rs. 80.

Furthermore, the tariff charged per unit for the units consumed between 31-60, which currently stands at Rs. 6, will be increased to Rs. 8. The fixed charge for this category will be increased from Rs. 200 to Rs. 210.

Tariff Table - June 2025 by Adaderana Online on Scribd