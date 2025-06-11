President Anura Kumara lands in Berlin to begin Germany visit

President Anura Kumara lands in Berlin to begin Germany visit

June 11, 2025   02:56 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who left the country yesterday on an official visit to Germany, landed at the Brandenburg International Airport in Berlin, this morning (11).

The official welcome ceremony for the President will be held this afternoon at Bellevue Palace in Berlin under the patronage of German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the President’s Media Division.

Following that, an official meeting is scheduled to take place between President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Minister of Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath along with a group of senior government officials are accompanying the President on this visit.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Electricity tariffs increased from midnight today

Electricity tariffs increased from midnight today

Electricity tariffs increased from midnight today

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Suspended Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya remanded (English)

Suspended Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya remanded (English)

Lets unite in advancing positive social transformation -President (English)

Lets unite in advancing positive social transformation -President (English)

Deranabhiwandana 2025 at Ruwanweli Maha Seya today (English)

Deranabhiwandana 2025 at Ruwanweli Maha Seya today (English)

Let's unite in advancing positive social transformation - President Anura Kumara

Let's unite in advancing positive social transformation - President Anura Kumara

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm