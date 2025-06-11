President Anura Kumara lands in Berlin to begin Germany visit

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who left the country yesterday on an official visit to Germany, landed at the Brandenburg International Airport in Berlin, this morning (11).

The official welcome ceremony for the President will be held this afternoon at Bellevue Palace in Berlin under the patronage of German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the President’s Media Division.

Following that, an official meeting is scheduled to take place between President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Minister of Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath along with a group of senior government officials are accompanying the President on this visit.